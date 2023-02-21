EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Representatives from Norfolk Southern are warning East Palestine residents about fake orange flyers that are being left at residents’ homes.

Teams on the ground in the village are reporting that someone is putting fake notices on homes with one saying “HAZARDOUS CHEMICALS INSIDE Thank you Norfolk Southern #epstrong.”

These flyers are not from Norfolk Southern. If you see them, they can be removed, Norfolk said.

“These are unnecessary attempts to scare residents of the town and cause confusion in the community,” the railroad company said.

Norfolk reiterated that they have been conducting in-home air monitoring by contractors in conjunction with the Ohio EPA and the U.S. EPA and those have not shown any detections of substances related to the derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride and “does not indicate a health risk.”

Any residents who want their home tested can call 33-849-3919. Questions or concerns can be directed to the CTEH Taggart Road Hotline at 234-542-6474 to speak to a toxicologist.

In addition, water testing has shown that municipal water in East Palestine is safe to drink and that testing of private wells is ongoing at the request of any resident who wishes to have their private well tested.

For information on how to schedule your private water well for testing, call 330-849-3919.