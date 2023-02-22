EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern announced it will now excavate the soil and replace the tracks affected by the train derailment in East Palestine.

Work on the first rail line will start immediately, followed by work on the second line. The plan is to prepare the soil, remove the tracks, excavate the soil and rebuild the tracks, then repeat.

“In coordination with Ohio and U.S. Environmental Protection Agencies, we are changing our remediation plan to temporarily remove the tracks so we can excavate the soil,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw.

The EPA previously sent a letter to Norfolk Southern claiming it failed to properly dispose of contaminated soil before rebuilding the rail line.

The work comes as part of an updated nine-step remediation plan from the company.

Begin preparation for the removal and excavation of the first rail line. Install and begin sampling shallow groundwater monitoring wells near the site. Continue active soil sampling around the site. Continue evaluating sediment and sampling in Sulphur Run, Leslie Run and Bull Creek. Continue to excavate soil on the site. Continue surface water sampling, while monitoring and aerating the streams. Evaluate the stormwater infrastructure around the site. Continue the disposal of impacted water at an approved disposal facility. Begin shipping impacted soil to an approved disposal facility.

Norfolk says the changes come after hearing feedback from residents in East Palestine.