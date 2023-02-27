ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – On Monday, Norfolk Southern released an updated itemized list of its “donations” to East Palestine following the Feb. 3 train derailment.

To date, the company says it has invested $11.35 million into the recovery.

Norfolk Southern announced Friday that it’s are donating over $1 million combined to the East Palestine City School District and fire department.

According to the press release, a $300,000 donation will be given to the school district, while $825,000 will be given to the Village of East Palestine Fire Department.

Norfolk Southern said that the donation for the school will be used for the district’s academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities and its long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the derailment.

The donation to the fire department will be used as reimbursement for fire equipment used in the derailment response. The company has already provided a $220,000 reimbursement to fund new equipment for the first responders, along with committing to just over $2 million to help with purchasing a new fire truck.

Norfolk Southern has also donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to go toward shelters.

The company established a $1 million community fund to support immediate needs.

Other notable things the company has done for the community include contracting a local landscaper to replace mulch at the elementary school playground, providing buses to take the basketball team to its playoff game, distributing Visa gift cards to local businesses, delivering pallets of water and providing air purifiers to residents.

For a complete list of Norfolk Southern’s community efforts as of Monday, Feb. 27, visit Norfolk Southern’s train derailment website.