(WJW) – A Norfolk Southern employee has been killed after a train and dump truck collided in Cleveland.
The crash happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning near the rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property.
The death of the employee was confirmed to FOX 8 by a Cleveland Cliffs Inc. spokesperson.
No other details were immediately available.
Norfolk Southern has come under criticism after one of their trains derailed in East Palestine on February 3 causing a massive fire. Twenty of the cars were listed as carrying hazardous materials and about 50 cars were affected.
Since then, FOX 8 has learned that five Norfolk Southern trains have derailed within Ohio’s borders in recent months, causing a rising concern in communities across the state.
This latest crash comes just one day after Norfolk Southern announced a plan to immediately enhance its safety features. The company’s six-point plan can be read, here.
