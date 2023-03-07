(WJW) – A Norfolk Southern employee has been killed after a train and dump truck collided in Cleveland.

The crash happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning near the rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property.

The death of the employee was confirmed to FOX 8 by a Cleveland Cliffs Inc. spokesperson.

No other details were immediately available.

Norfolk Southern has come under criticism after one of their trains derailed in East Palestine on February 3 causing a massive fire. Twenty of the cars were listed as carrying hazardous materials and about 50 cars were affected.

Since then, FOX 8 has learned that five Norfolk Southern trains have derailed within Ohio’s borders in recent months, causing a rising concern in communities across the state.

Map of 5 train derailments in Ohio (WJW)

This latest crash comes just one day after Norfolk Southern announced a plan to immediately enhance its safety features. The company’s six-point plan can be read, here.

