EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — After the February 3 train derailment, Norfolk Southern says it is committed to righting conditions in East Palestine and remediation efforts are progressing.

To date, Norfolk Southern reports removing 36,518 tons of waste soil and more than 14.5 million gallons of contaminants and contaminated liquid. The South Track soil removal and replacement has been completed through an EPA-approved protocol, and the North Track has been removed and excavation is ongoing.

Norfolk Southern reports that 631 in-home air tests have been conducted in addition to thousands of outdoor tests at varying points. Independent testing by the Ohio and U.S. EPA has indicated that the air and water are safe. As a result of the continually safe results from testing, water-testing equipment at Sulphur Run is being removed.

As part of its long-term commitment to the village, Norfolk Southern has committed more than $31.6 million into the economy in the form of direct relief to families, reimbursement to government agencies and communities impacted, reimbursement for fire department equipment, school donations and more.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has appeared in court over the derailment and reiterated his commitment to the village of East Palestine and future safety practices for the railroad itself.