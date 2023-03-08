EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Both Ohio and Pennsylvania’s legislative bodies have been active in making things right for the residents impacted.

We’ve seen bipartisan support on new railroad legislation. More actions towards getting questions answered and justice for people are happening Wednesday.

Pennsylvania’s state Senate will become the first legislative body in the states to subpoena Norfolk Southern’s CEO Alan Shaw.

The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee is hosting. They will discuss the company’s response to the train derailment. The committee plans to call on Congress and the US department of transportation to hold the railroad accountable.

The Senate’s Select Committee on Rail Safety is holding another hearing. Also, the state Senate will meet to discuss the state transportation budget. It passed in the Ohio House last week with multiple amendments to address rail safety. On Wednesday, it will be deliberated in the Ohio Senate; its first hearing is Wednesday.

We will have more information on how these hearings go later on Wednesday.