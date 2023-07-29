EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleanup continues in East Palestine months after the derailment, and Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw visited the remediation site Saturday to check up on the progress.

Nearly six months after the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine. Shaw said his team is making a lot of progress at the remediation site on East Taggart Street.

So far, they’ve moved 26 million gallons of water and over 80,000 tons of soil off site.

Shaw said they’re committed to cleaning the site safely and thoroughly, following EPA standards.

During Norfolk Southern’s second quarter, it announced remediation costs have nearly doubled to over $800 million.

“We continue to work under the oversight of the US EPA and certainly are cooperating with the EPA as well,” Shaw said. “Now, the additional charges that we announced in the second quarter, with respect to the environmental remediation, are what’s visible to us now and what’s estimable and probable.”

