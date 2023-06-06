(WKBN) – Norfolk Southern has asked a federal judge to throw out the class action lawsuit it faces over the February train derailment in East Palestine, according to a report in Reuters.

Lawyers for the company say claims against Norfolk Southern are “threadbare” and barred by federal law.

A consolidated lawsuit was filed on behalf of about 500,000 people and businesses. They claim the railroad is liable for damaged property, health concerns and economic impact.

A lawyer representing the plaintiffs called the motion routine and expects the judge will deny it.