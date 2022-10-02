HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A walk for women’s health took place at Buhl Park on Sunday.

It was hosted by the Warrior in Her, a nonprofit women’s health clinic in the Shenango Valley.

Sunday’s walk was to raise awareness and funds to support the women’s health center. Currently, the clinic offers support groups.

By next summer, their goal is to provide free, confidential care for women facing mental or physical health conditions.

Executive director of The Warrior in Her Reganne O’Brien-Wasko said her mission is to help after her own battle with chronic diseases.

“Somewhere to go and know you’re not going to be judged and you’re going to get help for whatever health issue you’re facing,” O’Brien-Wasko said.

She said anyone battling mental and physical health issues is a warrior.