EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Valley nonprofit group will host free community events to spread awareness of and to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury from drug overdose.

River Valley Organizing, a citizen-based community organization working toward safer communities, is recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 27 with free events in East Liverpool and Portsmouth.

The East Liverpool event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Finish Line Bar & Grill. It will feature performances by local hip-hop artists Musicians Against the War on Drugs.

The Portsmouth event will happen at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Bannon Park. There will be food, the overdose reversal drug naloxone and other resources available.

Harm reduction leaders and those impacted by “the war on drugs” will share their thoughts and information. Attendees are invited to bring a photograph of loved ones lost to overdose.

“We encourage members of the community with lived experience to come to our events and stand in solidarity with those who have been personally affected by overdose,” says Portsmouth event organizer Nancy Woods.

“Overdose can affect anybody, and one of the messages of this day is that the people who overdose are our sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters — they are loved, and they are missed,” said East Liverpool event organizer Thomas Powell.

Observed on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day’s purpose is to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related death and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.