SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Human sex trafficking is an issue that affects the whole nation.

Locally, Amy Bordonaro from RAHAB Ministries spoke to a crowd of about 40 people Sunday about the issue.

She said the biggest misconception about human trafficking is what it looks like.

Unlike the movies, most trafficking happens online. That makes it harder to identify in our communities.

“You could go through these risk factors: history of trauma, low resources, mental trauma. But nowadays – since the demand is getting so high – everyone is at risk,” Bordonaro said.

She said exploiters can be anyone including friends and family. She said two years ago she hosted a six-week human trafficking awareness youth group. At the end, some hard questions were asked.

“We taught them all about grooming…what to look for. [On the] last day, all the parents come in and we ask the kids ‘Okay, now that you know everything about it – how many of you have been groomed?’ And every single kid raised their hand,” she said.

She said the best thing people can do is speak up. If anyone sees signs of depression, irregular schedules, or a controlling individual, speak up.

Despite more awareness, the problem is not being resolved. Statistics show an increase in child enticement reports.

“We’re not doing better. 82.4% increase in exploitation. We’re not doing better yet at protecting our kids,” she said.

She said community collaboration can make a difference in human trafficking in our communities. If someone is concerned, call 911.