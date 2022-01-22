Nonprofit fills trailer with coats for homeless

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Blue Coats is helping to make sure no one is cold this winter.

The non-profit was outside of Boscov’s at the Eastwood Mall Saturday morning collecting donations for the homeless.

At its ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, the group accepted new or gently used winter items.

Community members donated coats, blankets, hats, gloves, scarves and sleeping bags. The non-profit hoped to fill its entire trailer with donations.

“It warms my heart, it’s a shame people have to live out in this world, especially in the cold. Especially veterans,” said Blue Coats volunteer Rebecca Streb.

Youngstown Blue Coats goes out at night and passes out clothing to those in need. The non-profit will head to Pittsburgh next weekend to help the homeless and veterans.