Nonprofit agrees to buy hundreds of Lordstown Motors pickup trucks for its fleet

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A nonprofit that aims to make Ohio cleaner and healthier through advanced fuel technologies has agreed to buy 500 electric pickup trucks from Lordstown Motors.

Clean Fuels Ohio sent Lordstown Motors a letter of intent, saying the company will buy the Endurance trucks for its fleet.

“We applaud Clean Fuels Ohio’s dedication to implementing advanced fuel solutions and vehicle technologies, and appreciate their support in helping us educate Ohioans about the Lordstown Endurance,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp. “Their history of collaboration with the transportation industry to promote the use of advanced fuels and vehicle technologies has broken down decades-old barriers and helped create a level playing field.”

Clean Fuels Ohio is working with Lordstown Motors to get the word out about using electric trucks for company fleets across the state and country.