Non-profit in Lisbon works to provide beds for those in need

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Something many people take for granted is having a bed to sleep in.

One non-profit organization in Lisbon is doing its part to make sure kids don’t have to worry about where to sleep.

It’s part of a national organization called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.” The organization has a local chapter in Lisbon, which got its start in October.

Ryan Smith and his brother-in-law, Junior Harr, took the challenge. They were trained on how to build the beds.

Along with volunteers, they got together and help build the beds.

“Everything, 100 percent, goes to building beds. I mean, lumber, tools, mattresses. If we have to get mattresses, the bedding. When we deliver a bed to a house, it’s 100 percent ready to sleep in,” said Smith.

Usually, a business sponsors a build. Everything that goes on the bed must be brand new.

You can apply for a bed online. The age range is from 3 to 17, and you don’t need to provide your yearly income.

“It doesn’t matter if you have $1 income a year or $300,000 a year income. It’s for the kids,” Harr said.

“I mean, I go home and I sleep in my bed every night. I just take it for granted. Then you sit back and think, ‘How many kids out there don’t have a bed?’ It’s their own spot. They can have their own place in the house. That’s their bed,” Smith said.