Non-profit holds first-ever event to take pressure off city, residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown has a new non-profit in town working to make the lives of those who need a little help better.

It’s called Yo-survive Community Action Council. Their first event, called Junk in the Trunk, was on Sunday.

It’s a way for people to donate household items to different charitable organizations. The non-profit’s founder said people filled a van with donations that went to help veterans.

“I’m just trying to take some of the pressure off the city. There’s just been so much. Even myself, I’ve lost loved ones and I’ve also known a lot of people personally who have lost their lives. So with me being a resident of Youngstown, I just one day sat in my living room and thought about it and God gave me this vision and I’m here to carry out this vision,” said founder Erica Morris.

The organization is still taking items and any donations can be dropped off at 3200 Belmont Ave, Suite 13.

Yo-survive is also looking to start a diaper bank and are taking coats to be distributed in January.