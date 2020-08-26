Non-profit donates 20,000 feminine products to women’s shelter in Warren

With the products, Someplace Safe will be able to help the thousands of women they serve each year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A women’s shelter in Trumbull County just received a huge donation, but it wasn’t food or clothing.

Someplace Safe in Warren was stocked with more than 20,000 women’s hygiene products, all donated by a non-profit group called “Do Good. Period.”

Based out of Sharon, Pennsylvania, the organization was started to uplift and promote dignity by providing menstrual products to those who can’t get them on their own.

With the products, Someplace Safe will be able to help the thousands of women they serve each year.

You can also donate to Do Good. Period., just head over to their website.