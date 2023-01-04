YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is looking for someone who is “honorable, outstanding, philanthropic and excellent.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The award is given to those who have gone above and beyond to help or assist others in the Valley.

The H.O.P.E. honorees will be recognized, and the H.O.P.E. Award recipient announced at the 11th annual Wine for Hope on Friday, April 21.

The event, which will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, will feature an awards presentation highlighting the efforts of this year’s recipient to improve the quality of life of chronically/terminally ill children and their families in our community.

To nominate someone, go to www.hopemv.org/wine. All entries must be submitted online by January 27.

Wine For Hope tickets can also be purchased on that website.