AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As of Friday night, we still don’t know if there was a winner of the big pull-tab jackpot at a long-running bingo game for one of the area’s Catholic parishes.

Around 200 people played in Friday’s bingo game in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza to benefit Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish.

The pull-tab jackpot was $17,200 — which veteran bingo players say is the highest they’ve ever seen around Youngstown.

First News talked with two of the regulars about the big crowd.

First News Reporter/Anchor Stan Boney: “The people that we see here, do we see them every week, or are there more people because of the jackpot?”

Camille Stanford, regular bingo player: “Definitely more people. I see a lot of new faces, but a lot of regulars as well.”

Boney: “You agree?”

Erica Avery, regular bingo player: “Absolutely.”

If there’s no winner this week, another $1,000 will be added to next Friday’s pull-tab jackpot — raising the total to $18,200.