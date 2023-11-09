HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – No students were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Howland.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on state Route 46 near Route 82.

District spokesperson Kate Keller said all of the children who were on the bus at the time have since been transferred to another bus to be dropped off at their homes.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. A car appeared to have hit the side of the bus.

Viewers reported traffic tie-ups in the area as a result.

Anna Marsick contributed to this report.