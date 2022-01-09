No sled? No problem! Here are 20 DIY options

Kayla VanDalen, 7, sleds down a slope at Kindleberger Park in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Carlin Stiehl/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Winter is here in full blast, and for many, that means snow. And what goes better with the white stuff than sledding?

And it’s not only northern states that can get in on the fun.

Just this week, a winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

So if you want to take advantage of all that snow but you don’t actually have a sled, here are 20 ideas for alternatives. (Note: Some of them work better when the slopes are icy and smooth.)

1. DIY sled

A how-to guide on instructables.com shows you how to make a sled with a cardboard box, trash bag and duct tape.

2. Cookie sheet

If it doesn’t slide well at first, apply a light layer of cooking oil.

3. Baby pool

Turn the pool inside out so the smooth side is on the outside.

4. Boogie Board

It’s supposed to be used in the water, but the foam boards – some of which have hard plastic bottoms – work on snow, too.

5. Baby tub

Obviously, this one has size requirements. You can only use this if you’re small enough.

6. Lids to plastic storage containers

Some of them even look like real sleds.

7. Laundry basket

You’d be surprised by how much fun you can have with a laundry basket and some rope for pulling.

8. Vinyl outdoor cushions

They work well and the cushions soften bumps.

9. Cardboard

Bend the front up so it doesn’t get stuck on the snow.

10. Tarp

These work best with smooth, icy surfaces

11. Smooth hubcaps

Considering that these are round, you may even get some spinning action.

12. Inner tubes

If you have an old inner tube that has been punctured, you can cut it open and let the kids sit inside. Even without air, the rubber still slides well.

13. Dog bed

Wrap the bed in a trash bag with duct tape.

14. Shower curtain

This works best with smooth, icy surfaces.

15. Trash can lids

The round lids that can be completely removed from the can are your best option, as opposed to the lids on the roll-out cans provided by trash companies.

16. Trash bags

Stick your legs inside the trash bag and then slide down the hill

17. Air Mattress

Stretch some pantyhose around the sled to hold yourself onto the mattress.

18. Pallets sled

Cut a curve out from the pallet to make a better sliding surface. Here are the instructions.

19. PVC sled

Use elbow joints and caps to keep snow from getting clogged in the pipes. Screw a plywood board on top and you have yourself a sled. You can even paint the sled with spray paint and attach a length of rope to pull the sled along. Check out the directions.

20. Ikea stool sled

One father built a classic wooden sled using 2 Ikea stools. Take a look at the directions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.