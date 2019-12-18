‘No one is above the law’: Group wanting impeachment rallies in Youngstown

On the eve of the House of Representatives' vote, some people gathered downtown, urging support for President Trump's impeachment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday marks an important day in U.S. history. The House of Representatives is set to vote to impeach President Trump. With just hours until the vote, supporters of the impeachment made their voices heard in downtown Youngstown Tuesday night.

On the eve of the vote, the group gathered on Central Square, urging the Mahoning Valley to support impeachment.

“We’re here because this is taking place all over the country today that no one is above the law,” Morris Ray said.

“I am hoping that tonight, people will come out all across the United States to stand up for Democracy,” said Christine Rohde, the event’s organizer.

The crowd of about 50 people gathered on W. Federal and Market streets to chant and display signs expressing their opinions.

They mentioned the accusations.

“The president of the United States should not be using a foreign government to do his opposition research on an American politician,” Ray said.

Psychologist Dr. Evelyn Abramson, who was among the protesters, questioned the president’s mental health.

“Donald Trump is not a healthy man, psychologically,” she said. “He was what we consider to be malignant narcissistic personality.”

Janet Bernard was at the center of the protest. She was dressed as Mrs. Claus Tuesday night and held a megaphone.

“I’m Mrs. Claus because the gift I want for Christmas is ‘Ho, ho, ho! Trump must go!’ ‘Tis the season and that’s what I would like my gift to be,” Bernard said.

Rohde said she’s embarrassed by some Republicans in Congress.

“Like Jim Jordan from Ohio, who don’t want to hear the truth. They don’t care about the truth.”

Wednesday’s vote could come between 4 and 6 p.m.