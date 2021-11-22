No one injured after several shots fired on South Side street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after several shots were fired Saturday afternoon at a home on the South Side.

Police were called about 3:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue for a gunshot sensor activation that detected 25 shots fired.

Officers found several shell casings at the scene and collected at least 15 5.7×28 shell casings in the street.

A person in the 200 block of Hilton Street said he was inside with three children and a woman when they heard the shots and hit the floor. Three bullet holes were found in the home, reports said.

