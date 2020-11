The apartment is at Glenpark Manor at the corner of Overland and Marion avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – No one was hurt after a car drove into an apartment on Youngstown’s south side Thursday night.

Police say the driver fled the scene and no one saw the accident.

The woman who lives in the apartment will be staying with a relative tonight.