No new photos for online license, I.D. renewals in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – If you were hoping to get rid of that horrible driver license photo you took last time, you won’t be able to replace it if you renew online.

PennDOT announced Tuesday that in order to prevent people from having to come to driver and photo license centers, they are going to start using photos already in the system.

Now, you can renew your license or I.D. online and an existing, most recent photo of you will be used.

“Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help our customers stay safe.”

All customers who renew their driver’s license or photo ID card online or through the mail will receive a new product using the most recent photo of that individual that exists in PennDOT’s system.

Non-commercial driver’s license and photo ID card holders may renew their product online, providing there are no corrections or changes other than a change of address, by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov. Both non-commercial and commercial drivers may renew their products through the mail.

Those who renewed their license or ID before May 10, 2020, will have to visit a Photo License Center to get an updated photo.