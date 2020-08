It happened around 12:15 p.m. near the Route 11 southbound exit

(WYTV) – A crash on Interstate 80 earlier Saturday caused some traffic headaches.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. near the Route 11 southbound exit.

A semi-truck was carrying a full load of canned goods when the driver said he changed lanes and hydroplaned, causing him to go off the road.

Crews had to shut the ramp down for a couple of hours to clean up.

No one was injured in the crash and no fuel was spilled.