EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt after a fire at a hazardous waste plant in East Liverpool.

Crews were called to Heritage Thermal Services, formally WTI, for a fire just before 6:30 p.m.

A viewer sent in a video of smoke pouring out of the building.

City fire crews, along with Heritage’s own HAZMAT response personnel, responded. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, according to the company.

According to a statement from the company, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The facility is not processing waste presently due to a maintenance outage that began early Sunday morning.

“As part of the maintenance schedule, work is being conducted in the scrubber, an emissions control device that removes acid gases and fine particulate material. The company is in communication with elected and regulatory officials about the incident,” the statement read.