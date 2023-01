VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police and fire crews responded to a crash that occurred on State Route 11 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Vienna Township police and fire crews, the car was heading north on Route 11 shortly before 2 p.m. when its rear axle broke, causing the car to go sideways.

The driver lost control, and the car rolled over.

Though the car was totaled, the driver and a passenger did not suffer any injuries.