YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Enough people have applied for an early retirement program at Youngstown State University that no full-time faculty will be laid off next school year.

According to YSU, 22 faculty members have enrolled in the Voluntary Separation and Retirement Plan. Also, four one-year faculty contracts were not renewed. So, there will be no full-time faculty layoffs for the 2023-2024 academic year.

A university administrator says this does not necessarily mean programs, courses or majors won’t still be cut for next year — that could still happen.

In September, 11 departments were notified of possible cuts and last month, 139 courses were recommended for consolidation or rotation.

It has been stressed that, when something is cut, it means no new students will be accepted and those currently enrolled can finish.

Union President Mark Vopat said he was not surprised that the Board of Trustees did not announce cuts at its meeting last week because of the number of people taking early retirement and the non-renewal of the four one-year contracts.