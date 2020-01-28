No decision yet on proposed zone change for Meijer gas station in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A few people showed up at Monday night’s Boardman trustees meeting, asking them not to approve a proposed zone change for Meijer to build a new gas station.

The zone change would allow Meijer to build a gas station at the corner of Tippecanoe Road and Lockwood Boulevard.

The trustees, however, took no action on the zone change. In fact, a public hearing on the matter hasn’t even been set yet.

At a meeting last week, the Boardman Zoning Commission denied the zone change. But, the zoning commission just makes recommendations, not decisions.

“The zoning commission doesn’t have any power to change any zoning. It goes to the board of trustees. If the owner is not satisfied at the board of trustees level, they actually [go] through the court and the revised code and the laws of the state and the United States, they can go to a judge,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.

The next trustees meeting is on Feb. 20.

The gas station is a separate project from the main Meijer store, which is proposed to be built along Route 224 just west of Mill Creek Park.