YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirty-five tenants of Youngstown’s Park Vista complex have sued to get a garage repaired and reopened. The issue was in court Thursday afternoon.

There was no hearing on Thursday. What happened was the lawyers for Park Vista, and for its residents association, met privately for at least two hours. In the end, everyone was sent home and told to return sometime during the week of September 14 for another hearing.

The large group of Park Vista residents who showed up for the hearing just sat in the courtroom and waited. The hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. At 3:50 p.m., Magistrate Meghan Brundege called court into session and said progress toward getting the garage reopened had been made, but nothing was final.

But attorney Bob Clyde, representing the residents, said the lawyers for Park Vista contend there’s nothing in the residents’ lease agreements that requires Park Vista to provide underground parking. Clyde and the residents contend there is such language.

The residents have $55,000 in escrow to do the repairs, but Clyde says Park Vista lawyers contend that even if an estimate for repairs is obtained, Park Vista is under no obligation to fix the garage.

“I’m disappointed. It seems to be from the point of view of the residents, pretty cut and dry. They have a parking garage they agreed to provide residents with underground parking as part of the deal that everybody signed, and they’re not. They’re inconveniencing the residents, they did all winter, and they’re on track to do it for another winter, violating people’s civil rights,” said Hunter Morrison, president of the Park Vista Residents Association.

The magistrate also stopped the tenants’ rent money from being put in escrow, though she also ruled that the money in escrow now will stay there.

It’s hoped at the next hearing in mid-September that the magistrate will rule on whether the money should be used to repair the garage.

The underground garage at Park Vista has been closed for a year.

Some of the tenants also contend that Park Vista management is violating handicapped parking laws. That many of them, who are elderly and walk with canes and walkers, are forced to park several hundred yards away and walk.