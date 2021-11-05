No death in serious crash between car and motorcycle in Mercer County

NOTE: This report updates an earlier version where police said that one person involved in the crash had died.

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were hurt in a serious crash in Jefferson Township on Friday.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of East State Street, which is also U.S. Route 62.

Police said a car that was traveling east and a motorcycle that was going west collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was revived, according to the Jefferson police chief. Police initially reported that the driver had died in the crash but later said the person had been revived by a medical team.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital. That driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating.

The road is expected to be shut down for at least two hours, police said.