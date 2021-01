YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -Drivers will not be able to use a credit card for tolls on the Ohio Turnpike late Saturday night.

The system is being upgraded and will be down from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Also, the Ohio Turnpike and E-Z Pass websites will be unavailable to customers until the service is restored at 1 a.m. Sunday.