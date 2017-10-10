No-contact order issued against man accused of pulling woman’s nails off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A defendant accused of ripping off a woman’s fingernails during a fight was ordered not to have contact with the woman during his trial.

Brandon Miller, 31, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, entering a not guilty plea to criminal damaging and domestic violence.

Miller was arrested Sunday at a house on Pointview Avenue.

The woman told police that Miller was yelling insults at her from a second-story window. She said he then came outside and during a struggle, began pulling off her fake nails.

In the process, bits of her real nails were pulled off as well, according to a police report.

Officers said they could see a lot of blood and two of her nails removed.

Tuesday, Miller’s bond was set at $7,000.

UPDATE: The domestic violence charge against Miller was dismissed. He was found guilty of criminal damaging in the case.

