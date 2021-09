YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who is facing several child rape charges was in court Tuesday.

Dagoberto Gomez-Espinosa, 63, was arraigned in Mahoning County Court.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week on charges of rape, sexual imposition and sexual battery.

Prosecutors say Espinosa repeatedly assaulted young children over a period of years.

He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail without bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.