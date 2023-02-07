CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The all-inclusive egg hunt for kids with special needs at the Canfield Fairgrounds will not be held this year.

Parents of kids with sensory issues or autism have come to expect the annual tradition.

Dana Winters, organizer of the event, talked about why it isn’t continuing this year.

“We wanted to form this nonprofit, but it’s been a long time in the making, and there’s just been some stumbling blocks that have happened and reaching out to different people. So we’re really hoping this year to pull it all together and get this nonprofit formed, and really find those people who want to be part of it,” Winters said.

Winters is looking for people from all backgrounds to be on the board of her nonprofit.