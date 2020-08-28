NLMK union steelworkers continue strike in Farrell over labor agreement

Thursday's crowd was smaller than last week's, but the message was the same

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Last Saturday, over 400 Local 1016-3 United Steelworkers (USW) let their voices be heard outside of the Farrell plant. On Thursday, their strike carried on.

Union steelworkers were outside of the plant to show management they aren’t happy with the new high deductible health insurance plan and unfair labor.

“As a workforce, we need to be together and we’re showing solidarity not only for us as workers, but union workers also bring up the level of moral and monies and insurance for all workers,” said Todd Clary, international staff representative.

The NLMK did respond. They said, “Statements made by the steelworkers that NLMK is ending our health care or ‘taking our health care away’ cannot be further from the truth.”

A decision will be made on Friday.