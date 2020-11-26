NLMK sends new contract proposal to striking workers

However, the USW Leadership told the company they would not be available for talks until December 13

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – NLMK sent out a new contract proposal to its striking workers Wednesday.

The offer includes higher wages based on shipping incentives.

Changes are also being made to healthcare costs, addressing concerns over out of pocket costs in the first year of the program.

They have also modified a position on how employees take personal days.

“The Company remains committed to getting all its employees back to work. The Company has been operating the facility well and has been fulfilling the demand from the customers,” stated NLMK representatives in their contract proposal. “The Company is also prepared to support the customers for the duration of the strike no matter how long it lasts.”

The offer was sent to the workers in an email. The USW Leadership told the company they would not be available for talks until December 13.

However, the company does not want to go a month without contract talks.