Niles woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A 70-year-old Niles woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Howland.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, an SUV veered off the road and into woods along Route 82, near Route 46.
Highway Patrol said the driver, Pamela Acitelli, was in a 2017 Buick Encore that struck a guardrail, went across three westbound lanes and then hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, coming to a rest in the ditch.
Acitelli’s injuries were life-threatening.
Troopers are investigating the crash.