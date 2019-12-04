Niles woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Howland

Breaking News
An SUV veered off the road and into woods along Route 82 in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A 70-year-old Niles woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Howland.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, an SUV veered off the road and into woods along Route 82, near Route 46.

Highway Patrol said the driver, Pamela Acitelli, was in a 2017 Buick Encore that struck a guardrail, went across three westbound lanes and then hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, coming to a rest in the ditch.

Acitelli’s injuries were life-threatening.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

