Niles woman facing child endangering charge following animal removal

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Niles is facing child endangering charges after several animals were removed from her Vienna Avenue home.

Ryan Williams, 39, was issued a summons on child endangering charges.

This comes after 20 cats and a dog were removed from the house on Friday.

The Animal Welfare League (AWL) went there on an animal complaint and found the house in deplorable conditions, according to a police report.

Two children were living at the house, an 18-month-old and a 12-year-old. Both children were turned over to a family member.

Police said the house was in deplorable condition with animals feces and urine throughout the first floor of the home, as well as other debris, according to the police report.

The cats and dog are being cared for by the AWL. Each cat is still going to need some treatment to be ready for adoption.

The Animal Welfare League is asking for donations to help with those costs. You can either donate on their Facebook page, go online to their website or give them a call at 330-539-5300.