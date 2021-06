NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman admitted to abandoning her dogs in a home she once rented.

Ashley Six pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges Monday.

Police say they found her five dogs in a West Third Street home back in May. They said it was a miracle that the dogs survived.

The judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail and a year of probation. Six is also banned from owning a dog for five years.

The $1,000 bond Six paid is going to the Animal Welfare League.