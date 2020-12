Neal Engler, with JB Hunt Trucking in Niles, is joining 'Wreaths Across America

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A local truck driver is jumping behind the wheel helping deliver “Wreaths Across America.”

Every December, the nonprofit has volunteers travel across the country to deliver wreaths for veterans’ graves.

Neal Engler, with JB Hunt Trucking in Niles, is joining that journey. A truck will go state to state, carrying the wreaths.

Friday, JBHunt in Niles held a ceremony to hand off the key to the driver making the next leg of the journey.