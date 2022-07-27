NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A traffic stop in Niles led to drugs and an illegal gun arrest Tuesday evening, according to police.

At 6 p.m., officers pulled over Reginald Blair, 22, of Campbell, on Youngstown-Warren Road for a traffic stop regarding an expired registration tag.

Blair was found to have an active warrant for his arrest from Hubbard Police Department, according to the report.

The passenger, Francisco Luciano, 23, of Youngstown, was advised to step from the vehicle. Officers reported discovering a loaded pistol beneath his seat.

A pat-down search revealed bags containing a white rock substance, according to police.

Luciano was charged with having weapons under disability, as he had prior convictions forbidding him from possessing a firearm, and with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Drug charges are pending a laboratory test result on the contents of the bags.