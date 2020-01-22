Niles students use therapy dogs to raise money for fellow classmate

Kids bought tickets to come spend time with the dogs as part of a fundraiser for a fellow classmate with leukemia

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles students are coming together to help out a classmate.

Nathan Lough is a student at Niles, and he was recently diagnosed with leukemia. His classmate, senior Rachel Libert, wanted to show her support with a fundraiser.

Wednesday, she brought therapy dogs to the school’s library.

Kids bought tickets to come spend time with them, and all of the money raised goes to Nathan and his family.

“Everyone here at our school is supporting and… we’re all rooting for him and his battle,” Libert said.

Four dogs visited throughout the afternoon.

They were all brought in from Pet Partners of the Greater Youngstown area.