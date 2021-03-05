Niles Schools release plan for returning to in-person classes later this month

All students will go to class four days a week and learn remotely one day a week

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles City School District released its plan for returning to in-person learning.

Starting March 22, grades K through 12 will go back to class.

All students will attend four days a week — Monday through Thursday. Friday will stay remote.

Transportation and cafeteria services will resume to full capacity.

Masks will be required on the bus and throughout the school day, with the exception of lunch and breakfast when students are eating. There are table shields to separate students while their masks are removed.

Personal protective equipment such as masks, as well as cleaning supplies like hand sanitizer and wipes, are available to students and staff members who need them.

Social distancing will be in place when possible. There will also be temperature checks every day.

Students who are currently enrolled in Niles Virtual Learning Academy will continue with remote learning through the rest of the school year.