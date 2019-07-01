Niles School Board votes to put treasurer on leave

The school board hasn't said how long this leave of absence will last

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The current treasurer for Niles Schools, Lori Hudzik, has been put on an unrequested leave of absence.

The school board voted on the decision Monday.

It hasn’t said how long this leave of absence will last.

She’s allowed to use up her 20 days of sick pay but when that runs out, the board hasn’t said if she will be paid or not.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said the board has the right to put anyone on unrequested leave. She said they’re doing this so the district can move forward with the operation of the treasurer’s office.

“It is [the board’s] responsibility to keep our district and move our district into fiscal solvency, which we’re trying to do with the Financial Commission.”

The Tribune Chronicle reported last week that the Financial Planning Commission overseeing Niles Schools essentially put Hudzik on notice for underperforming.

Thigpen said they can’t say right now whether Hudzik will be brought back or not.

Lori Simiome will take Hudzik’s place for the time being. Simiome is currently the treasurer for the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.

The school district is in the first few months of dealing with a state-mandated fiscal emergency.