Niles School Board votes to oust treasurer by not extending leave of absence

Lori Hudzik has not been to work since July 1

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles School Board gave Treasurer Lori Hudzik several chances to keep her job but when it never heard from her, the board was directed to get rid of her. On Monday evening, the board did just that.

Members voted unanimously to dismiss Hudzik as treasurer.

“We have sent her four letters,” said Mary Ann McMahon, Niles School Board president. “Each of those letters, we asked her to contact us when she was ready to come back so that we could make whatever arrangements we needed to make so that she could have a smooth transition back to her employment, and I have not heard from her.”

The district was placed in fiscal emergency in February 2019.

In July, Hudzik was granted a leave of absence, from which she never returned.

At a December 16 meeting, the fiscal commission overseeing Niles Schools voted not to approve additional leave for Hudzik.

On December 21, Hudzik was notified and asked to return to work by December 27. When she did not, the board considered her actions to be a voluntary resignation.

The treasurer position is of utmost importance since the Niles School District remains under a state-mandated fiscal emergency.

“We want to be compliant with the commission,” McMahon said. “We are making great strides financially and in this district, we are doing everything that they have asked us to do and we want to do what is best for the district. We need a treasurer and we need someone who’s going to be able to perform the job and to be here every day.”

The current treasurer of Brookfield Schools is also currently the interim treasurer in Niles but he is done January 31.

The Niles School Board has not yet decided what it’s going to do after that.