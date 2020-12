The water has since been restored, boil alert remains in effect until further notice

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Niles reported a water main break Sunday morning on Clark Street that caused water to be temporarily out.

Around 10:30 a.m. residents on Gypsy Street were advised that water would be temporarily unavailable due to another water main break.

The water has since been restored on Clark Street, but residents in the area are under a boil alert until further notice.