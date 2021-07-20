Niles residents frustrated with delayed storm cleanup and mayor

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week now since severe weather rolled through parts of Niles.

The storm left downed trees, branches and other debris.

Stanton Street, on the south side, is one of several where tree limbs and branches still sit on the side of the road. Neighbors say they’re still waiting for help from the city to clean it up. Now, they are upset with the mayor, who they claim is going back on a promise to help them.

“The mayor came and stood right here and talked to our neighbors. He said, ‘Don’t worry guys. I’m gonna get everything picked up.’ Now, a week later, he’s not showing up and picking anything up. He said it’s an act of God,” said Niles resident Bill Tomory.

We reached out to Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz Tuesday but haven’t heard back yet. In the meantime, neighbors say if the city can’t help them, they’re not sure where to turn to get the debris picked up.