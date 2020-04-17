Niles police: Suspect leads officers, Pennsylvania State Police on chase across state line

Niles officers came across a vehicle that Pennsylvania State Police had reported stolen

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – One man is in custody after police say he took them on a car chase from Ohio to Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to Niles police, officers came across a vehicle that Pennsylvania State Police had reported stolen. In an attempt to pull the car over, the driver took off, leading them on a chase.

At some point, the driver entered into Pennsylvania so Niles officers ended their pursuit.

That’s when Pennsylvania State Police began chasing the vehicle and eventually caught the suspect.

Police have not released the suspects name yet but did say charges are expected to be filed.