NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged after police say he led them on a chase through Niles.

Sheldon Robinson, 48, of Columbiana, is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, driving while under the influence and driving in marked lanes.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

An officer located the vehicle in the Eastwood Mall Complex parking lot, where a chase began, according to a police report.

The driver, Robinson, drove the vehicle at speeds up to 95 miles per hour, driving along Route 11, the report states.

The chase ended on Ridge Road, where the report states Robinson fled on foot from his vehicle. He continued running even though police said they told him multiple times to stop.

He was eventually arrested and taken to jail.

During the chase, two police cars crashed into each other. The report did not say if anyone was hurt.